Shinobi Blade Brings Action-Platforming Alongside Massive Launch Discount to Switch

Shinobi Blade aims to mix in precision platforming ala Super Meat Boy with both short and long-range attacks – and does so while providing a bright and vibrant world to traverse. You have both a sword and shurikens to use to defend yourself, while platforming challenges put many foes and spikes in your path. With an art style that evokes a bit of the Wonder Boy remake, you’ll dash through stages avoiding bloody blades to carve up hordes of monsters. The game has a lot of polish to it and a massive 50% discount – taking Shinobi Blade to $5 on day one. If you like action platformers or just games like Super Meat Boy that test your mettle constantly, it’s money well-spent.