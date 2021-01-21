Capcom Announces new Multiplayer Game Resident Evil Re:Verse

Capcom today announced a new multiplayer game, Resident Evil Re:Verse.

Re:Verse is an online multiplayer shooter built to celebrate the Resident Evil franchise’s 25 anniversary. Featuring comic-style visuals, the game pits popular Resident Evil characters against each other in 4-6 player deathmatch battles across iconic locations. Characters include Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, H.U.N.K., and many more. Each comes with their own movesets. The big twist in Re:Verse is that, when a player is killed, they respawn as a bioweapon, allowing players to play as monsters like Nemesis.

Resident Evil Re:Verse launches sometime this spring on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility. Anyone who purchases Resident Evil Village will get Resident Evil Re:Verse at no additional charge.