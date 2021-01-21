EPOS Announces GTW 270 Hybrid Wireless Earbuds

EPOS announced their newest wireless audio product for mobile and console gaming with the GTW 270 Hybrid. This is their first solely EPOS branded gaming peripheral. The GTW 270 Hybrid wireless earbuds are designed to set a new standard with low-latency audio. The earbuds will be able to work with an included USB-C dongle for zero latency gaming but they will also have Bluetooth connectivity to ensure connectivity with a variety of devices. The GTW 270 Hybrid is available now from the EPOS website and select retailers along with pre-orders for the dongle free, only Bluetooth variant, the GTW 270. The GTW 270 Hybrid promises five hours of gameplay from a 90 minute charge, with a gunmetal case that allows for an additional twenty hours of charge. The GTW 270 is designed to work with Nintendo Switch, Android mobile devices, PC and Sony PlayStation devices. The GTW 270 Hybrid has suggested retail price of $199 USD/C$249 CAD. The dongle-free GTW 270 version is available now for pre-order with a suggested retail of $169 USD/C$199 CAD. Both wireless earbuds can be found at eposaudio.com/gaming.