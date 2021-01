Players eager to see what sort of adventures await Lucien and Rowena may rejoice as a demo for Fallen Legion Revenants is now available through the Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Network Store. Fallen Legion Revenants releases in just under a month on February 16, and progress made in the demo can be saved and carried over to the game after launch. In addition to the demo, Fallen Legion Revenants is also available for pre-order from the aforementioned sites.