Former EA, Xbox Exec Peter Moore Rejoins Games Industry at Unity Technologies

Peter Moore, who has held executive positions at EA, Xbox, and Sega is returning to the games industry.

Peter Moore has had a colorful history across the games industry. First heading up Sega of America in the Dreamcast era, the executive eventually moved to Microsoft and finally EA. However, in 2017, Moore left the games industry to serve as CEO of football (soccer) club Liverpool F.C. However, after doing that for a few years, he’s rejoining the games industry.

Taking to Twitter, Moore revealed he’s joined Unity Technologies as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Sports and Live Entertainment. Unity Technologies is most famous for their Unity Engine. Former EA CEO John Riccitiello, whom Moore worked under, is the current CEO of Unity Technologies.

Hardly the biggest news of the day, but I’m delighted to announce that I’ve joined the incredibly-talented team at @unity3d as SVP and GM of Sports & Live Entertainment. Delighted to be reunited with so many industry friends as we work on some really cool stuff. More to come… — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) January 20, 2021

Recent and upcoming Unity Engine games include Temtem, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Kerbal Space Program 2, and many others. We wish Mr. Moore all the best in his new position at Unity Technologies.