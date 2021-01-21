‘Meet Your AllStars’ in Latest Trailer for Destruction AllStars

Back in June as part of their initial PS5 reveal, Sony unveiled Destruction AllStars, a multiplayer vehicular combat game that was originally set to launch alongside (and exclusively on) the PS5 later that year.

In the weeks leading up to the PS5 release, Sony quietly delayed the title until February, but also confirmed that the multiplayer game would be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers on day one as part of their monthly rotation of free games. While we still don’t have a release date for Destruction AllStars despite being mere days away from February, developer Lucid Games has shared the new trailer below which introduces some members of the sixteen character roster of “AllStars” and their respective vehicles in addition to showing off a few glimpses at new gameplay.