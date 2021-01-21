Monster Energy Supercross 4 Official Trailer Released

Milestone has released the official trailer for Monster Energy Supercross 4 – The Official Videogame. The fourth title in the series will be making its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, along with launching on previous generation consoles and PC. The trailer shows off some gameplay and goes over new features for the game. Once again, Milestone is changing the Career Mode to include a new branching career path and is instilling rivals into its system. The Compound, the open world riding area, will be moving to an island and the track editor will feature new assets to add to tracks. This will launch worldwide on March 11 for all the available platforms. Check out the trailer below.