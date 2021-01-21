Razer Announces Naga X MMO Gaming Mouse

Razer has announced the latest iteration of its Naga line of gaming mice with the Naga X. This mouse focuses on MMO play with 16 programmable buttons for players. Players can cast spells or combine macros for play in MMO’s. This also consists of a full set of secondary functions with the HyperShift Mode button. While the Naga X retains everything that the previous mice in the line offer, the Naga X only weighs in at 85g and includes the 2nd-gen Razer Optical Mouse Switches. This means the fastest actuation speed and durability on the market. It also sports the Razer 5G Optical Sensor, a Razer Speedflex cable and 100% PFTE Mouse Feet for smooth gliding. The Razer Naga X is available from Razer.com and authorized retailers for $79.99.