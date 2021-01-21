Resident Evil Village Launches May 2021, Last-Gen Versions Announced

Capcom today announced that Resident Evil Village launches May 7, 2021 on both current and last-gen consoles.

Capcom wasted no time in today’s Resident Evil Showcase, jumping right in with a brand new trailer that confirmed when the game launches. The trailer showcases some of the environments and antagonists players will face as Ethan Winters. One of them, the tall lady with an already iconic hat, has finally been given a name, Lady Dimitrescu. Like Resident Evil VII, the game is presented from a first-person perspective. An exclusive demo is available for download today on PS5.

In 2020, Capcom announced Resident Evil Village as a next-gen exclusive title alongside PC. However, today, they announced the game is coming to last-gen consoles. Players can pick up the game on PS4 or Xbox One day-and-date with the current-gen and PC versions. Both versions offer upgrade paths to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

Resident Evil Village is available for pre-order now. Those that spring for the Deluxe Edition get in-game perks like swapping save room music, changing the device you save on from a typewriter to a tape recorder, a ‘found footage’ visual filter, and other items. There’s also a physical Collector’s Edition that includes a Chris Redfield figure, art book, reversible cloth map, a special Collector’s Edition box, and a steelbook case.

