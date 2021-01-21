Tadpole Treble Encore Now Available on Switch

The Switch has a ton of indie games on it – but none of them are quite like Tadpole Treble Encore. BitFinity has crafted a rhythm game where you play the game alongside its music to avoid predators and other obstacles that act as what would normally be notes in a normal song. The game features a variety of graphical styles – from 8-bit to more modern looks. You can create your own stages and enjoy portable play alongside new content, with revamped graphics from the earlier release. It’s a quirky adventure and something that anyone who enjoys rhythm gaming should get a kick out of. The original game was released on the Wii U – so this hitting the Switch is a logical move, and enables the devs to craft a better-looking and feeling experience when it’s released on January 21.