Genshin Impact’s Version 1.3 Update Arrives February 3

The newest update to Genshin Impact arrives on February 3 and with it players will welcome in Teyvat’s New Year in Liyue’s biggest annual festival, Lantern Rite. Players will be able to immerse themselves in the age old traditions by assisting Liyue’s locals in preparation for the festival along with attending the grand ceremony on the first full moon of the year. Countless lanterns will illuminate the night sky, ushering the wishes of each household into the heaves will the streets will be line with food stalls and other festivities including the new tower defense game Theater Mechanicus.

The Lantern Rite will also mark the arrival of Xiao, the Vigilant Yaksha, as a new 5-star playable character. Armed with a polearm and the power of Anemo, Xiao is a fierce adeptus warrior who sacrifices his own health through his elemental burst in exchange for increased damage. During the Lantern Rite players will have the opportunity to glimpse into a day in the life of Xiao and his solitude over the past millennia.

Resource and rewards will be available from the events in Version 1.3 to prepares players for a new year of adventures in Teyvat. Travelers can claim ten free Intertwined Fates via daily login during the Lantern Rite period and over 1600 Primogems among other resources, including the Crown of Light in addition to having a chance to choose one free 4-star Liyue to add to their party. New customization features will be introduced in this update. The Archive will expand to include information on discovered creatures and defeated enemies. Travelers will be able to showcase up to eight of their characters in the Profile screen and a new gadget called the Parametric Transformer will provide a means of transmuting excess resources into something useful. Genshin Impact can be downloaded for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Android and iOS devices from their respective online stores and PC from gesnshin.mihoyo.com.