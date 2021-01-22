Australian Release of Monster Hunter Rise Amiibo to be Exclusive to My Nintendo Store

The Monster Hunter Rise amiibo offer some cool cosmetic costumes for the full title, but also act as great collectibles worldwide for a series that doesn’t often see tons of merch outside of Japan. For those in Australia, the amiibo will be a little more limited as the current plan is for them to only be available through the My Nintendo store. The only exception is the Magnamalo amiibo which is also available via the collector’s edition for Rise, but otherwise fans will need to keep an eye out on the store for the Palico and Palamute pair.

Monster Hunter Rise and its amiibo launch on March 26, check out the amiibo information tweet from Nintendo below: