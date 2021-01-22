February 2021 Xbox Games With Gold Announced

February is shaping up to one of the biggest months in a while for Games With Gold fans. Five titles will be available, with the first half of the month featuring Resident Evil, Indiana Jones and the Emporer’s Tomb from the original Xbox, and a special for the entire month – Gears 5. This is one of the few times that we’ve seen a big AAA first-party game as a Games With Gold title without it being an end of life prospect to get it into as many folks’ hands as possible. The second half of the month features Dandara and Lost Planet 3, with the former being available until March 15 and Lost Planet 3 being available until February 28. This is a top-shelf month in terms of quality, and Dandara is going to wind up impressing a lot of people thanks to the exposure with it being in the Games With Gold program.