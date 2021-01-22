Hitman 3: All Safe and Keypad Codes Guide

Throughout the course of Hitman 3, you will come across various keypads that will unlock doors, and safe combinations that need to be cracked to access the goods inside. Generally speaking, these will unlock various paths for you to get to a location faster or items that can help dispose of your target. We’re not talking about poisons or weapons (generally), but instead story-specific key cards and accessories.

Here are all the keypad and safe combinations we were able to uncover:

Dubai

General Keypad Code 4706 Security Room Safe 6927 Penthouse Safe 7465

Dartmoor

Alexa Carlisle Safe 1975

Berlin

Club Manager Safe 1989

Congqing

ICA Keypad Entrances 0118 Hush Keypad Entrances 2552

Mendoza

Wine Treasury 1945 Villa Basement Safe 2006

Carpathian Mountains