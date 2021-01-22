Hitman 3: All Safe and Keypad Codes Guide

Throughout the course of Hitman 3, you will come across various keypads that will unlock doors, and safe combinations that need to be cracked to access the goods inside. Generally speaking, these will unlock various paths for you to get to a location faster or items that can help dispose of your target. We’re not talking about poisons or weapons (generally), but instead story-specific key cards and accessories.
Here are all the keypad and safe combinations we were able to uncover:
Dubai
|General Keypad Code
|4706
|Security Room Safe
|6927
|Penthouse Safe
|7465
Dartmoor
|Alexa Carlisle Safe
|1975
Berlin
|Club Manager Safe
|1989
Congqing
|ICA Keypad Entrances
|0118
|Hush Keypad Entrances
|2552
Mendoza
|Wine Treasury
|1945
|Villa Basement Safe
|2006
Carpathian Mountains
|Lab Door Keypad
|1979