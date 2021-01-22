Microsoft Gives Xbox Live Gold a Price Hike, Fully Eliminates the 12-Month Option

Microsoft today announced that all monthly tiers of the Xbox Live Gold service are getting a price hike.

Xbox Live Gold pricing has remained stagnant for many years now despite the release of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. With access to both Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold included, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has made Xbox Live Gold solo subscriptions seem redundant. Still, for those who don’t want Xbox Game Pass, it’s a fine option. However, it looks like things are getting way more expensive.

Microsoft is hiking up the price of all monthly tiers of Xbox Live Gold. Furthermore, they’ve fully eliminated the $59.99 12 month option, fulfilling a rumor that started last year. The one month option goes up $1, the three month option goes up $5, and the 6 month option replaces the year long subscription. Existing 12 and 6-month subscribers won’t get this pricing and will renew at previous rates. Also, subscribers can upgrade their remaining months of Gold to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no additional cost.

After the price hike, the cost of Xbox Live Gold membership is now the following:

1-month: $10.99, up from $9.99

3-month: $29.99, up from $24.99

6-month: $59.99, replaces the similarly priced 12-month option

The price increase does not include any new functionality or features for Xbox Live Gold. This is the first time since 2010 that Microsoft has increased the price of Xbox Live Gold.