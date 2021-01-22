Microsoft Nixes Xbox Live Gold Price Hike, FTP Games To Be Unlocked Instead

Earlier today, Microsoft announced that for the first time since 2010, they would be increasing the prices of subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold. The one-month subscription would be increased by $1, the three-month subscription would be increased by $5, and the twelve-month subscription would be replaced by a six-month subscription that costs the same. Unsurprisingly, the change was not welcomed by fans, who quickly voiced their concerns across all of the internet. And it seems like it didn’t take long for Microsoft to hear these concerns, as they are now getting rid of the price hike and keeping things the way they are.

In an update to the original announcement, the Xbox Live Gold Team made it clear: “We messed up today and you were right to let us know. Connecting and playing with friends is a vital part of gaming and we failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day. As a result, we have decided not to change Xbox Live Gold pricing.” They aren’t just going back on the price increase, though, as they also announced that all free-to-play games would no longer require an Xbox Gold subscription, a change that will be implemented in the coming months. This is to make sure that it’s even easier for gamers everywhere to connect and play in these particular times, which is definitely more than a welcome announcement that we’d all prefer.