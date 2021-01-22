PUBG Update 10.2 Brings Gambling, Reputation System Updates, Bug Fixes, More

Time to get your update on! PUBG Update 10.2 is now out for every platform, bringing with it a new eSports event – PGI.S, as well as a new reputation system, vehicle, Ranked Mode updates and much more.

PGI.S is actually going to be bringing with it a familiar old feature – the Pick’Em Challenge, which players may recall lets you guess PGI winners, using voting coupons. You know, gambling! These coupons are acquired by watching the broadcast or buying items you can only get in PGI.S. Winners get EP, and 30% of sales from PGI.S items will be added to the $3.5 million prize pool. Additionally, for PC players, ten in-game displays have been added to Erangel and Miramar, giving players the chance to actually watch PGI.S live, in-game.

The reputation system updates shows whether players have been jerks or not, basically, with a gamer’s reputation level depleting when they are reportedly exhibiting negative behaviors. Reputation is represented on the Team Finder and team member list as a number from 0 to 5, with 0 being most toxic, and 5 being friendliest. So don’t be a dope while you’re putting bullets in your enemies!

The new vehicle, Coupe RB, is a vintage sports car that tops out at 150 km/h, making it slower than only the Motorbike, and it carries up to two players. You can drive this bad boy on Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok.

The new Ranked Mode update gives players a grace period at the beginning of a match; if your plane takes off and your team never fully formed, you have five minutes to leave the match and avoid a leaver penalty. This will also have the effect of not recording any stats on the Career page, as well as no change to RP, but players will still get Pass XP and BP.

The game is also going to get several changes to actual gameplay, with more sick Dirt Bike stunts – 6 of them, to be exact – that can be pulled while in mid-air, better reload animations for the M416, Scar-L, QBZ, and G36C. Quality-of-Life changes include a new alarm system that notifies players when a given item or currency will be expiring soon. Crates now open on purchase, so you can get that sweet loot immediately — who wants to wait?

Many other improvements have been made, bringing improved performance, Discord game invites, updated skins and a host of bug fixes. For more, be sure to check out the release notes for this version!