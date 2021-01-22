Resident Evil Invades The Division 2 in Crossover Event Next Month

Yesterday’s Resident Evil showcase brought plenty of news for fans of the survival horror franchise, including a release date and PS5 demo for Resident Evil Village as well as an all-new multiplayer game Re:Verse.

As part of the series’ 25th anniversary, Capcom is teaming up with Ubisoft to bring Resident Evil-themed unlocks into their live service co-op shooter The Division 2 starting next month. From February 2-15, The Division 2 players can receive Leon Kennedy’s RPD outfit simply by logging in, and then have the chance to earn or purchase a total of 21 apparel items inspired by Resident Evil, including new outfits, weapon skins, arm patches and backpack trophies.

Be sure to check out the trailer for the crossover event below, as well as our review for The Division 2, which is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.