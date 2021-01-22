Skul: The Hero Slayer Slashes Out of Early Access

One year ago (well, eleven months ago, if we’re being technical), Korean developers SouthPAW Games released their roguelike platformer Skul: The Hero Slayer in Early Access. The story of one lone skeleton trying to defeat the Imperial Army that kidnapped the Demon King’s forces quickly ended up becoming a hit, and as the game became more refined, anticipation for more content grew, with the final launch content teased later that year. And now we get to finally see that content in action along with the rest of the game’s finale, as Skul has now left Early Access.

If you’re unfamiliar with Skul, then the launch trailer below should give you a quick idea of what to expect, showing of the core gameplay mechanic of Skul being able to swap skulls to gain new abilities/personas, and showing off a bit of the game’s plot, all with a good chunk of fast-paced action. Version 1.0 not only delivers the final two chapters, but also adds several dozen new playable characters, a new upgrade system, and extensive cutscenes, alongside other general improvements. So whether you’re a current fan of the game or were waiting for a full release, it looks like Skul: The Hero Slayer is worth checking out with its finished version now available on Steam with a publishing boost from NEOWIZ, and available at twenty percent off until February 3.