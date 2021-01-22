Take a Peek at Mizutsune’s Updated Armor Appearance in Monster Hunter Rise

Mizutsune first debuted in Monster Hunter Generations, where its armor for hunters was regarded as one of the best with its fox motif and delightful pink and white coloration. Since Mizutsune is returning in Rise, Capcom decided to give us a full look at the armor for both hunters in addition to their Palico and Palamute companions. The only entirely new armor among these is of course the Palamute, but the updates to the pre-existing armor is a delight that will encourage players to hunt the leviathan even more for a full set when the game releases.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on March 26, check out the Mizutsune armor sets below: