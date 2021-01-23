Mario Kart Tour gets Paws-On with the Upcoming Cat Tour next Week

With the latest Berlin tour wrapping up in the Mario Kart mobile title, it’s already ready for what comes next in just a few days. This time around the theme is a fan favorite little furry creature; cats! Although not revealed yet the twitter account has been teasing the new character that will be launched with this tour which could be any of the familiar cat-costumed characters from other Mario titles, but we’ll have to wait and see who it is who makes the cut and gets the chance to be on everyone’s roster!

The Mario Kart Tour’s latest Cat tour begins on January 26. Check out the teaser below: