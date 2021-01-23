NZXT Joins Up with Creation Studio RTFKT

NZXT has announced a partnership with a creation studio called RTFKT. This company focuses on the creation of virtual and physical goods in the fashion space. Both NZXT and RTFKT share a common goal in providing content creators the power to bring their visions to life. RTFKT focuses on allowing artists to use their network of powerful computers to render and share their digital goods. NZXT BLD is the basis of these powerful computers used by RTFKT that will help creators with both CPU and GPU intensive tasks.

“RTFKT’s commitment to empowering their passionate community aligns with our dedication to serving the PC gaming community,” says Justin Nguyen, Vice President of Marketing at NZXT. “We’re excited that we can partner with RTFKT and their community to help their incredible creations come to virtual life.”

“We’re super excited to announce a partnership with NZXT,” says Benoit Pagotto, Co-founder and brand director of RKFKT. “They are empowering RTFKT and our community to create the future of digital fashion and collectibles, powering our vision, community, and crazy ideas with their awesome builds and love of gaming.”