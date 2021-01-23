Official Capcom Interview Shares Details on Sound Design Choices for Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter is well known for its outstanding soundtracks from its pleasant village themes to the memorable monster melodies. Rise has delivered a slew of new songs both remixed or otherwise, and a recent interview has given a little more insight into many of the choices made for the soundtrack. Not only that, but the interview touches on some other design choices such as the hunters talking and how many lines were needed or decided upon based on the situation at hand.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on March 26. Check out the full interview on the soundtrack and sound design decisions right here.