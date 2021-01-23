The Unexpected Quest is Available Today on Nintendo Switch

A new adventure/strategy game is coming to Switch today. The Unexpected Quest, developed by Rionix and published by OverGamez, is billed as a family-friendly adventure game. In it, players will take control of a shipwrecked band of dwarves, who now must tame the new land in which they find themselves, while facing a mysterious enemy.

The game looks to blend questing, resource management and crafting of a settlement, and it’s imaginable that it draws on many sources of inspiration in its (ahem) quest. Players will be required to explore the landscape, where they will not only do battle, but also encounter others who need their help. Resource collection and building are key parts of the game as you create fortified settlements, while fighting will be necessary throughout the game.

Don’t have a Switch? No worries: it’s on Steam! There, you can grab it for $12.99, though it’s also worth noting that the game is downloadable on Rionix’s site, where you can name your own price, and presumably, the developer will get a larger percentage of the game’s earnings.