Meet the Varied Cast of Characters in Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny

The latest entry in the long-running Disgaea series in is planning to launch later this year and we’ve continued to see footage for it over time. The newest trailer this time showcases the main cast of characters players are going to meet and fight along side with amazing introductions on little tid-bits about each one. Like most entries before it, the cast of characters is not only wildly varied but offers an insane amount of quirky personalities that help fill the care-free vibe more Disgaea titles bring along with them.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny will launch later this summer. Check out the latest character trailer below: