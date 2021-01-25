Re:ZERO – The Prophecy of the Throne gets Overview Trailer

Whether a fan of the original novel, light novel, manga or anime fans of Re:ZERO are excited for this brand new video game coming out in just a few days. Players can dive into a world with colorful and familiar characters from the series, or even start fresh and learn about them for the first time in this tactical adventure title. Those who aren’t ready may end up falling in battle, so it’s up to Subaru to lead his friends and allies into battle and come out on top.

Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – The Prophecy of the Throne launches on January 29 for PS4, Switch and PC. Check out the overview trailer below: