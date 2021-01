If you enjoy crossword puzzles but wish they had a story to go along with them, check out Crossword City Chronicles. In this game you’re an investigative reporter hot on the trail of uncovering mysteries.

In order to find out the truth, players must solve a variety of crossword puzzles along the way. While the game is complete, it will also offer updates via additional chapters.

Crossword City Chronicles is available on Steam with a launch week discount of $3.99.