Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Receives Expansion

Hop back into the strategic Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition gameplay with its first expansion. We enjoyed the base game immensely when it arrived over a year ago. Now, the Lords of the West expansion adds more content for RTS fun.

This takes players into the perspective of two new civilizations: the Burgundians from western Europe and the Sicilians along the Mediterranean Sea. Three fully voice campaigns drops you into present day Germany, countries bordering the sea and across England.

Purchase the expansion here for $9.99, which isn’t a terrible deal for those who desire the thrill of war. Watch the announcement trailer below for a closer look at the action.