EA Play Offering First Month for $1 for New Members until March

EA Play, the service formerly known as EA Access that offers dozens of free games and ten-hour trials from the AAA publisher, made headlines last year when it teamed up with Game Pass Ultimate alongside the release of the latest Xbox consoles in November.

Now, the subscription-based service is looking to continue to court new members by offering an exclusive deal for players who have yet to try out EA Play. Between now and March 9, any first-time subscribers will only be charged $1 for their first month of access to EA Play, before the subscription returns to its standard monthly price point of $5. This deal is available across all platforms that EA Play is available on, which includes PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, but there is currently no way to transfer the service between platforms.

