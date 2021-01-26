Gates of Oblivion Announced For The Elders Scrolls Online

2021 is just getting started, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to announce the upcoming year long events for The Elder Scrolls Online. Gates of Oblivion is the yearlong event happening in 2021 for ESO, and it includes the upcoming The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition DLC and The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood. This even it set 800 years before the events of the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and will unravel the schemes of Daedric Prince Mehrunes Dagon. Flames of Ambition will be available for PC, Mac and Stadia on March 8 and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 16.

The big content update is the Blackwood chapter DLC. Blackwood will continue the Gates of Oblivion adventure and offers over 30 hours of new story content, including a colorful part of Tamriel where the Argonian culture meets Imperial ambitions. This chapter includes the new Blackwood zone, a fiendish main storyline, the new Companion system, a new 12-player trial Rockgrove, Oblivion portals as new world events along with new delves, public dungeons, world bosses and stand alone quests, along with assorted updates and quality of life improvements. The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood is available for pre-order right now and pre-orders receive unique pre-purchase rewards at launch and get immediate access to the game and both the Nagahide Welwa Ravager mount and Nightmare Bear Cub pet, but this pet is only available for orders placed by March 17. Additional pre-order bonuses include Dremora Kynreeve Outfit, Deadlands Wamasu Pet, 1× Iron Atronach Crate, 3× Blackwood Treasure Map, 2× Experience Scrolls. Blackwood will be available for PC, Mac and Stadia June 1 and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles June 8. More details an information about pre-ordering and the different editions can be found in The Elder Scrolls Online blog.