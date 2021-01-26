Hitman 3 Guide: All Important Item Locations and Shortcuts (Dubai)

Starting the game off with Dubai, Agent 47 is tasked with eliminating two targets, and there’s a variety of different ways you can dispose of them. IO Interactive has made it so there’s small pieces of lethal and non-lethal items spread across each map. Considering Dubai’s scale, there’s a multitude of different items you can find, so we’ve compiled a list of some of the more important ones that will help you along your way. There’s of course the standard crowbars, wrench and screwdrivers that can massively effect your surroundings, but also various others that may aid you in your adventures.

Shortcuts

Crowbar

Screwdriver

Wrench

Poisons

Keys and Keycards