Kaze and the Wild Masks Coming to All Consoles in March

We covered the demo build of Kaze and the Wild Masks this past summer and found it to be the best 32-bit-esque side-scrolling platformer on the market. Today, Soedesco announced that the fast-paced platformer will be released in March. The core game is an action-platformer where various masks offer up different types of play, and even in the relative few demo stages, gameplay was varied and exciting. The gameplay flow is very much like Donkey Kong Country, with quick movement making you want to be more efficient as the game goes on. We’ll be keeping a close eye on Kaze its its release draws closer on Google Stadia, Steam, Xbox One/Series platforms, PlayStation platforms, and the Nintendo Switch.