Main Assembly has been trucking along on Steam Early Access since last year. Now, the robot constructing game has finally reached version 1.0!

In Main Assembly players must construct all manner of machines, from cars to mechs and pretty much anything else they can imagine. It’s an extremely creative experience enhanced by excellent Steam Workshop support.

To celebrate the release of version 1.0, Main Assembly is currently 20% off. It is available for $15.99 on Steam until February 2.