New Content Coming in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on January 28

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been one of the Switch’s best releases in terms of sheer value. Beyond the content released at launch being enough to carry people through weeks of quarantine. Since then, the game has gotten updates with new content like swimming and deep diving. On January 28, we’ll see an update go live that adds in a Festivale event on February 15 that brings bright colors and feathers into the world alongside a collection quest involving dancing and feathers. There’s a night time event with group celebrations and more. Another free update will launch in March with content yet to be revealed.