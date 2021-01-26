New Gameplay Trailer Launches For Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood launches next week, and to help prepare for howling at the moon a new trailer has appeared, highlighting one of the core gameplay elements: the different forms that Garou Cahal can shift into. Three different forms are showcased. The Lupus form is ideal for exploration and infiltration while the Homid form is designed for stealth takedowns of guards and hijacking enemy defenses. And then there is the Crinos form, where rage reaches its limits and Cahal can shred hostile forces with claws and teeth. This transformation mechanic allows for a variety of playstyles and overcoming obstacles. With options related to stealthy assassinations or brutal toe to toe combat, Cahal has many combative skills to put to use.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is the first action-RPG game adapted from the eponymous horror franchise. Mature, brutal, and complex, it invites the player to embody Cahal throughout his quest of bloody redemption. Werewolf : The Apocalypse – Earthblood will be available February 4 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Epic Game Store.