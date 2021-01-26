Special Edition Monster Hunter Rise Switch Console Unveiled for Japan

A special edition Switch console for Monster Hunter is no surprise given the series history of collaborative systems on 3DS and even earlier in the Switch’s life cycle, but now a brand new one is entering the arena with the Monster Hunter Rise Switch console. In addition to a console, a Pro Controller has also been revealed featuring a gold Magnamalo motif that’s also found on the dock for the Switch. The Switch design itself features a lot of great patterns and designs, in addition to some fantastic looking joy-cons. As of now there is no set release date yet and it’s only currently planned to release in Japan, but we will stay updated on future plans for this system as it comes out.

Check out some fantastic photos of the Monster Hunter Rise Switch console and Pro Controller below: