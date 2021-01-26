Star Wars Battlefront II Claimed by 19 Million People During Epic Games Store Promotion

EA has revealed that a staggering amount of people claimed Star Wars Battlefront II from the Epic Games Store.

Recently, EA and Epic Games made Star Wars Battlefront II free for Epic Games Store users. Anyone could log in and claim the game at no charge. Even though EA has halted future support for the game, people really showed up to claim the game during the promotion.

Taking to Twitter, EA revealed that a stunning 19 million people claimed the game during the promotion. During the promotion, EA and DICE had to create additional servers to handle a wide array of new players. It was truly a remarkable feat for a game no longer getting support from the developers.

More than 19M PLAYERS got #StarWarsBattlefrontII from the Epic Game Store promo!🤯Thank you so much for the continued support, even after our final content drop! We’ll watch your careers with great interest! May the Force be with you, troopers! pic.twitter.com/fC4A92HLNN — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 25, 2021

Star Wars Battlefront II launched November 2017 under a cloud of controversy thanks to a progression system built on loot boxes and microtransactions. The game launched a worldwide effort to ban loot boxes, and is heavily the reason why we rarely see them in games today. Despite this, DICE buckled down to fix the game, and they were mostly successful. Since launch, they’ve added fan-favorite characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi and General Grevious, new maps like Geonosis and Felucia, and more.

While Lucasfilm Games is moving away from the exclusive partnership with EA, both parties have indicated that EA has plenty of Star Wars projects in the pipeline. However, it’s unknown if a Star Wars Battlefront III is in the cards. Hopefully, with Star Wars Battelfront II still going strong on consoles and PC, EA will greenlight a sequel. Developer DICE is currently working on the next Battlefield game due out later this year.