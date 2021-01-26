The Carlyle Group Scoops Up RuneScape Dev Jagex

Jagex, the UK development studio and game publisher most known for the world’s most popular free-to-play MMORPG, RuneScape, has announced that it has been acquired by The Carlyle Group. The American investment firm, known for its 90s and early 2000s investments in the weapons and machinations of war, shifted its focus in the mid-2000s to more freeform dabbling – in telecoms, automobile rental, streetwear, oil pipelines as well as cinema and semiconductor tech. Now, they seem to have turned their all-seeing, flaming-Eye-of-Sauron gaze to the ballooning world of gaming.

Though the price of the acquisition was not revealed, Jagex was purchased for $520 million in 2020 by Macarthur Fortune Holding and it’s considered generally likely that even more money changed hands, this time. This new buyout will be the 4th for the developer in 9 years.

Of the buyout, Patrick McCarter, Managing Director at Carlyle said, “The global video games market is large and growing, and within this the global massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) sub-sector is particularly attractive. We have been impressed with Jagex’s market position, strong track record of revenue and market share growth, as well as the experience and passion of the team.”

Moving words.

2021 is a milestone year for Jagex’s bread and butter, RuneScape, which has now run for a mind-boggling twenty years straight. The series continues to receive updates, with 20th anniversary-themed content having now been added to both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape. The game is expected to launch on iOS and Android, with cross-platform play featured. Jagex Partners, its third-party publishing division, will be announcing its first published title this year.