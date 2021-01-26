The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Delayed to 2022, NACON to Co-Publish

Daedalic Entertainment today announced that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been pushed to 2022.

Players will not go hunting for The One Ring in 2021. The story-driven action adventure title was originally set to release at some point this year. However, the game will now launch on all platforms in 2022. No specific reason was given, but Daedalic also announced today that French publisher NACON is joining to co-publish the title.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum focuses on the titular character as he searches for The One Ring. Players will get dialogue options that allow them to choose between the character’s ‘good’ Smeagol side, and his ‘evil’ Gollum side. Daedalic has previously confirmed some of the PS5 features they have planned, including DualSense support and ray-tracing.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launches sometime in 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.