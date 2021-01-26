WWE Battlegrounds Roster Updating Adding Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Chyna

WWE Battlegrounds has featured three roster updates so far that have all added new free content to the game. A fourth wave of updates is set to begin on January 27, with a second hitting on February 3. The first update will see WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Chyna added alongside Tyler Breeze and a Hell in a Cell arena. Tyler will be unlocked while the rest of the content in this pack can be unlocked with in-game currency. The February 3 update will add Otis, Christian, and Dana Brooke to the roster with Dana being unlocked.

This Sunday’s Royal Rumble event will feature a locker code on-screen that will allow players to get 500 golden bucks to use on in-game content, alongside a new Royal Rumble Pack of content with Steve Austin, The Rock, and Becky Lynch being featured. Battlegrounds is a fun, if flawed game – but one that does add a lot of value for players as time goes on thanks to the additional content being added in. If you’re in the mood for a quick wrestling game experience, it does the job and is fun in short doses.

 