A Flush of New Content Arrives to Postal 4: No Regerts

Postal 4: No Regerts flushes tons of new content with its Wednesday Update, adding new missions, areas, character customizations and tons of posterior sanitizing hijinks. The Postal Dude has made it half way through another week in the town of Edensin only to wake up in the palatial estate of Mayor Mike J. The mayor has an important assignment for Postal Dude, which is to cleanse the filth of Edensin by installing bidets in the headquarters of the toilet-paper obesses Wipe Militant led by Tinklage. There is also a rather crappy situation south of the border that needs some cleaning up with diplomacy, where dispoable wipes and toilet paper have created an iceberg sized blockage in Edensin’s sewage system, causing tons of American sewage to burst into Mexico.

After players have gotten their share of toilet humor, Mayor Mike J. has another mission for the Postal Dude, where he is sent to the grand opening of Kunny Island Amusement Park. This is a momentous occasion, where the phallic mascot Krotchy is meeting his yonic counterpart Kunny, who is voiced by former real life adult film star DJ Carter Cruise, lending her likeness and voice to the character.

New character customization options will be available at Lil’s Fashion Funwear, including the Drag outfit and Classic Trenchcoat from Postal 2. The Postal Dude gets a new melee weapon in the form of the Mop, just like his (I’m assuming) hero Stanley Spadowksi, that is capable of deflecting bullets and cleaning spills. It’s a mop. It’s what they do. The new additions also include first person splatter on the Dude with a dynamic system so blood, piss and puke can all flow downhill and a new Affluent/Industrial District home to lavish mansions and unparalleled shopping. The Wednesday Update is the third in-game day update and is now available on Steam Early Access and GOG for PC.