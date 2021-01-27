Anre Brings Order to Granblue Fantasy: Versus Today

The newest addition to the Granblue Fantasy: Versus roster arrives today. Unlike Yuel, Anre prefers to take on his opponents in a more conventional style. As a spearman, Anre tends to err on the defensive, but that doesn’t mean he can’t quickly put his opponents on their back foot.

The Eternals founder has two powerful defensive skills: Fleeting Spark and Arm the Bastion. Fleeting Spark is a counterattack that shifts Anre from a defensive stance to an offensive one, allowing him to immediately move into offensive skills like Rakshasa (long range), Mantra Wheel (mid-range rushdown attack) or Spiral Spear (close reange).

Arm the Bastion, on the other hand, is Anre’s Unique Action. It has a slow wind-up, but it allows him to immediately move into the next action upon successfully parrying an opponent’s attack. If a player learns how to successfully both the offensive and defensive skills, they’ll have a character on their hands that can easily bait and punish their opponents. Those interested in all the technical details should definitely make sure to check out the patch notes.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus is available now on PC and PlayStation 4. Check out our review for an in-depth look at everything on offer here.