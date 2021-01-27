Dead Cells ‘Fatal Falls’ Goes Live, Deep Discounts on PC

The second installment of paid DLC for Dead Cells, “Fatal Falls,” is now live on all the game’s supported platforms. This latest update adds an impressive amount of content, including everything from new weapons to new biomes. Dead Cells itself is also now on sale on Steam along with its “Bad Seed” expansion. There’s also a new “Fatal Seed” bundle containing both expansions.

With the addition of “Fatal Falls,” Dead Cells is gaining new enemies such as the Myopic Crow, the Compulsive Gravedigger and the Clumsy Swordsman. These enemies will be found in the new biomes/alternate paths being added parallel to the “Stilt Village,” “Clock Tower” and “Time Keeper” areas. A new boss called the “The Scarecrow” can now be encountered upon reaching the end of one of these paths too. Plenty of new weapons and outfits are included in the package as well, so it’ll most likely be worth fans’ $4.99.