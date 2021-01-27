February 2021 PS Plus Games Revealed

February was already slated to be a big release for PlayStation Plus members. Delayed from the PS5’s launch, we knew that Destruction AllStars would be coming. Today, we learned there will be two other games hitting the service, including Control: Ultimate Edition and Concrete Genie. Control users will be able to enjoy it on either the PS4 and PS5 with the PS5 version getting resolution and lighting upgrades while offering up a more immersive experience. Destruction AllStars blends cars with on-foot insanity to bring together a bit of action-platforming, Burnout, and a touch of Twisted Metal. It very much evokes a car-focused version of RIGS, with a sporting theme and looks like the perfect pickup for anyone seeking an action-packed time.

Control is the latest game from Remedy Entertainment and features an intriguing plot alongside some of the best world-building we’ve seen in years. It’s a puzzle-centric shooter, and on PS5, you’ll have access to Game Help to assist in solving things without having to leave the game. Finally, you have Concrete Genie – a tremendous and highly-stylized game that flew under the radar from day one, but still offers a lot of beauty with its ability to solve puzzles and paint the world to restore its beauty. The game also has PSVR features baked-in, making it a great pickup for users of that hardware as well. Control and Concrete Genie will be available until March 1, while Destruction AllStars leaves the service on April 5 – so you have two months to get that one since these games go live on February 2.