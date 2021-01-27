Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Dev Video II Available For Viewing

The second video in the ongoing series chronicling Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection is now available for viewing. In this video, Producer Pete Fabiano discusses the picture-book visual themes that Director Tokuro Fujiwara wanted to include in this newest entry, as well as new skills Arthur can access in the Demon Realm. From the video, we can see how the picture-book visual themes helps bring some modern polish to the classic Ghosts ‘n Goblins style. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection will be out for Nintendo Switch on February 25 and is currently available for pre-order.