Madden NFL 21 Launches Thursday on Google Stadia

While the Super Bowl is right around the corner and most players have had Madden NFL 21 since August, the game is finally launching on Google Stadia on Thursday. Google Stadia will make Madden NFL 21 accessible on multiple laptops and desktops along with streaming devices. Anyone with a Gmail address can access Stadia for free at Stadia.com. Stadia Pro players can play Madden NFL 21 for free from January 28-February 1. New Stadia users can get a free trial of the platform here. This will mark the first EA Sports release on Google Stadia.