Motor Strike: Racing Rampage Now Available via Steam Early Access

Motor Strike: Racing Rampage has been available in demo form for a while now, but the time has come for the game to get its first large-scale release thanks to Early Access. Offering up a mix of racing and weapon usage, it does things a bit differently than what we’ve seen in a long time. Outside of kart racers and futuristic racers like Redout, there aren’t a lot of racers that use weapons to spice up the action. The early access version has 14 vehicles, seven weapons, and over 20 tracks – so there’s definitely enough content here to sink your teeth into.

The early access timeframe for it will be six months, and after that, it will get a final release that includes a challenge mode, battle arena mode, and a campaign.. The game’s roadmap in early access will also see more vehicles and weapons added in, alongside improvements to AI as time goes on. You can pick the game up now via Steam, and check its demo out on Itch.io as well.