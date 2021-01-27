New Trailer for Apex Legends Season 8 Showcases Fuse, Kings Canyon

Respawn Entertainment dropped a new trailer for Apex Legends Season 8 – Mayhem, showcasing updates to the Kings Canyon map, new weapons, and of course, Fuse – the one-armed explosives expert we met a few days ago. Presented with an old-school voiceover that sounds like it was filtered through whiskey-soaked, rusted nails, with Black ‘N Blue wailing in the background.

Changes to the Kings Canyon map come courtesy of a shot-down gunship — evidently Fuse’s doing — that expanded, by way of explosive demolition, the field of play in its destructive descent. The result is massive swaths of the map seeing a complete overhaul, with wiped out buildings and the tunnel connecting Artillery to Containment having been partially demolished. The downed ship evidently wreaked ecological havoc, leading Ecological Cleanup and Hazard Outreach (ECHO) to set up an operation to clean it up. This means new tents, observation towers for added verticality and more.

Check out the trailer below to see it all in action: