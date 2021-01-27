Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Pops Onto Steam March 23

Sega’s latest arcade-puzzle crossover is already mixing-things up on most platforms, but there’s still one notable exception: PC. Well, that’s going to change soon. As soon as the calendar rolls-over to March 23, PC players will finally have their chance to check out Puyo Puyo Tetris 2: the sequel to one of the more surprising releases of 2014.

Releasing via Steam, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will have all the features seen in all other versions of the game. This includes the newly-announced online co-op Boss Raid mode, which pits teams of players against powerful CPU opponents. Recently revealed characters like Sonic the Hedgehog, Lidelle, Ms. Accord and The Ocean Prince will be included in the PC version as well. Additionally, fans who buy the game around launch will get the Steam Launch Edition which grants a pack of rare item cards for use in the Skill Battle or Boss Raid modes.



Again, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 launches for PC via Steam on March 23 for $29.99. It’s also currently available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Switch. The game is worth checking out for newcomers, but returning fans should have a look at our review before deciding whether or not it’s worth their time.