Ryza’s Adventures Resume Today with the Launch of Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy

Picking up three years after the events of Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout, Ryza’s new adventure sees the intrepid alchemist delving into lost ruins and uncovering the truths behind some of her world’s greatest legends. More adventures with beloved characters are just the beginning of what’s on offer in Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy though.

Most of the original’s mechanics and systems have been expanded in Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy. Returning fans will likely notice that the series’ signature item synthesis feature has now been streamlined and has had new systems like Essence and Evolution Link, granting synthesis masters all sorts of new capabilities. Combat has seen some improvements too with additions like Rush and Skill Chain. Even Ryza herself has new exploration abilities like swimming, wall climbing and rope swinging. All together, the game’s looking like the bigger adventure it claims to be

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Switch. Check out our review to see how well the game lives up to its promise.